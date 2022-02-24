Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $521,000 Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.52 and a 1 year high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

