Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

IS opened at $5.76 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

