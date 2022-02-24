Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $528.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritone by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Veritone by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

