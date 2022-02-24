Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

