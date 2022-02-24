Vestcor Inc Sells 829 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.