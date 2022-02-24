Vestcor Inc Sells 830 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.