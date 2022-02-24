Vestcor Inc Sells 866 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.