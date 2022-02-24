Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $126,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 114.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

IPG stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.