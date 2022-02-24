ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

