Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,350 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after buying an additional 1,690,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

TSM stock traded down $9.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,662,753. The company has a market cap of $553.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

