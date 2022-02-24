Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.21. 9,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,466. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

