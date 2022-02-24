Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 3,530 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.67.

GS stock traded down $10.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.31. 45,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $316.46 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

