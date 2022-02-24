Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE CL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.54. 47,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,086. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

