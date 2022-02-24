Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

