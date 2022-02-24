Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.91. 1,046,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,114,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $351.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

