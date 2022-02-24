Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $718,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 350,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

