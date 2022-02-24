Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 1,147 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.67. 2,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.92 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

