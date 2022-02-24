Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,648. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

