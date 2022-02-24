Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 407 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,934.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Datadog by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 327,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $152.45. 85,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,708. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,134.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total transaction of $643,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,495 shares of company stock valued at $114,416,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

