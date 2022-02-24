Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 4,357 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 88,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,681. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.