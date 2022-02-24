Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 36,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIND)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

