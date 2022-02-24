Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.22

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €92.22 ($104.80) and traded as high as €102.52 ($116.50). Vinci shares last traded at €99.36 ($112.91), with a volume of 1,300,245 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.69 ($128.05).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.33.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

