Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.61

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 7.61 and last traded at 8.16, with a volume of 96987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is 9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.10.

In other news, Director Robert L. Berner III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 10.63 per share, for a total transaction of 106,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

