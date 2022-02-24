Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $28.38.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

