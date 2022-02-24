Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 2164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Specifically, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,063 shares of company stock valued at $26,109,723 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

