Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
