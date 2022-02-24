Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

VIVHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Vivendi stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

