Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 513 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.