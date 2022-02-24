Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 147,319 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

