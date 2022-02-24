Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 14,749 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875 over the last three months.

NYSE:CRC opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

