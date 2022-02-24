Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,554 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE HLI opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.