Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $6.71 Million in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 410,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNMR stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $334.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $51.37.
In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Danimer Scientific (Get Rating)
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
