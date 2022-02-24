Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 268.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 420,773 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Timken by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE TKR opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

