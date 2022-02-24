Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,249 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $236.11 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.68 and its 200 day moving average is $287.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

