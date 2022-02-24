Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Holdings Lifted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $31,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,213. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

