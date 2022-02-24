Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

