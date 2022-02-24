Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.