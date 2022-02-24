Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Fulgent Genetics Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.