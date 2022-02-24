Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 132.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 215.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.62 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

