Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $11,519,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $8,723,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 39.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 139,376 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

