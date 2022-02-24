W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

GWW opened at $462.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.71 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

