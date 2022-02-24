Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 5.3%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.84). Approximately 52,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 42,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.67. The stock has a market cap of £103.62 million and a P/E ratio of 270.00.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

