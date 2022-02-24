Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

WRE stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

