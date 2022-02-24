Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

WRE stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

