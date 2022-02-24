Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of WRE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $22.83. 30,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,399. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

