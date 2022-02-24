Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.