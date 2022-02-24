Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 3,693 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $235.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

