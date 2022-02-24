WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. 2,795,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,557. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.