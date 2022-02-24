Wedbush Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $40.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

