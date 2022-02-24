Wedbush Weighs in on The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE GEO opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $741.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

